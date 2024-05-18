Honoring officers who died in the line of duty

All week long, law enforcement around the country have been celebrating National Police Week, honoring their fellow officers who have died in the line of duty

(ABC 6 News) – All week long, law enforcement around the country have been celebrating National Police Week, honoring their fellow officers who have died in the line of duty.

Each year, the week of May 15 is designated National Police Week to keep the memories of fallen officers alive.

It’s an emotional time for law enforcement officers; while they honor those who are no longer with us, it’s also a stark reminder of the risks of the job.

“It’s important to honor and remember their service,” said Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Manguson.

According to Lt. Manguson, so far this year, 58 officers have already been killed while on the job.

The National Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil takes place every year on May 13 on the National Mall in D.C., where the names of all officers who had died in the line of duty the previous year are read and added to the national memorial.

Manguson is one of 700 bike riders from across the country, 35 of which came from Minnesota, who participated in Law Enforcement United’s annual Road to Hope.



“They rode 250 miles from Chesapeake, Virginia to Washington D.C. over a three day period and each officer rode in honor of an officer that was killed in the line of duty,” said Manguson.

It’s a way to make sure those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their communities are never forgotten.



“Team Minnesota as a whole was riding for Deputy [Josh] Owens, who was killed in the line of duty last year,” said Manguson.

Law Enforcement United donated $500,000 to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a camp for children of law enforcement who died in the line of duty to share summer camp experiences with other kids who have that shared trauma.

Additionally, the organization raised $125,000 for the Officer Down Memorial Page and $125,000 to the Spirit of Blue, which provides lifesaving police equipment to law enforcement agencies that may not be able to afford them on their own.

Law enforcement in Olmsted County held a midnight tribute on May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day, to their fallen brethren.



“It’s something that’s kinda of grown and there’s a lot of departments across the country that partake in the midnight piper,” said bagpipe player and Retired RPD Sergeant Steve Franks.



When Franks plays the midnight piper tribute each year, there’s one officer who comes to mind.



“When I was still working, there was a visiting officer that came from a department in Michigan, I spent some time with him, and when he got back home, they had just lost an officer, and that was, that was tough, I mean to have someone you just met go through that, it’s pretty overwhelming,” said Franks.



While National Police Week puts them in the spotlight, law enforcement members look to their community for support all year round.

“You can do that so simply as if you see an officer, thank them for their service,” said Manguson.

A memorial to fallen officers from southeastern Minnesota, with 41 names already engraved, is now under construction in Rochester. The memorial is funded entirely by community donations, and with $500,000 already raised, it still needs $200,000 more to be completed.

If you’d like to help, you can donate on the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota website, or reach out to any police department or sheriff’s office in southeast Minnesota by specifying you’d like to donate to the memorial.

Monday, May 20, there will be a law enforcement memorial service for southeastern Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. at Soldier’s Field Veterans Memorial, just across the street from where the police memorial is under construction.