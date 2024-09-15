Honoring a fallen veteran at Soldier’s Field Veteran Memorial

Saturday was a day for the Rochester community to pay its respects to Wayne Stillman, a recently fallen veteran and one of the main founders of Soldier's Field Veterans Memorial.

Long ago, Stillman fought in the army, but more recently he’d taken on a new battle with cancer. After losing that fight back in May, those who worked with Stillman to create the memorial so many Rochester veterans and their families hold dear, wanted to add something special to honor the mark he made.

They settled on a bench dedicated to Stillman, which they reviled during a dedication ceremony Saturday morning.

Stillman’s wife, Carol, saying it was humbling to have so many people show support for her husband.

“It was just a beautiful and wonderful surprise to honor Wayne, and I just thank everybody who had a part to doing it,” Carol Stillman said.

Stillman’s son, Ron, also says it’s fitting to have the ceremony in the place he built.

“It’s a place to gather. It’s a place to remember and remember what it stands for. Just for all the veterans and just the support from the city has been wonderful too,” said Ron Stillman.

The memorial committee also reviewed new expansion plans at the gathering Saturday. Parts of those plans will be to include a memorial representing the end of the cold war, peacekeeping operations in the Balkans and the global War on Terror.