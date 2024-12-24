Honda and Nissan announce plans to merge

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Automakers Honda and Nissan have announced plans to work towards a merger.

The two Japanese companies signed an agreement on Monday. The deal would for the world’s third-largest automaker by sales and would include the Mitsubishi brand which Nissan owns one-third of.

The companies aim to have a formal merger agreement by June and to complete the deal by August of 2026.

No dollar value was given, and the formal talks are just starting.