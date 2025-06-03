Homicide investigation ongoing in Mapleton

(ABC 6 News) – What started as a call to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office about a car off the road has turned into a homicide investigation.

According to BECSO, deputies and troopers responded to the call at 2:11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, on Highway 22. The witness said the driver got out and started walking north.

After checking the vehicle’s registration, officers found the actual owner of the car deceased inside his Mapleton home with obvious signs of trauma. Local law enforcement was aware of another person who lived with the victim and started looking for him.

The driver soon approached deputies during a search of Highway 22 and he was taken into custody for charges relating to the incident.

BECSO says the name of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time pending notification to family members. An investigation is ongoing.