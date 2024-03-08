Hometown hero keeps her community clean

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – One local young lady is doing her part to help keep our communities clean and keep our wildlife healthy.

Meet five-year-old Haven Rae from Blooming Prairie. Haven saw a ditch full of garbage near her home and wanted to help clean it up.

Haven says she wanted to make sure animals wouldn’t eat the trash and make themselves sick.

From all of us here at ABC 6 News, thank you for doing your part to keep southeast Minnesota clean, Haven!