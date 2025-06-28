Homeowner struggles as Austin recovers from recent flooding

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Floodwater is quickly going down around Austin after recent storms blew through the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Marcusen Park Baseball Stadium was washed out from the heavy rains.

Around midday Friday, the entire field was flooded, but by around 6 p.m., much of the water receded on the field. However, the roads on either side of the stadium remained flooded enough to be blocked off to traffic.

The president of the park board association, Kathy Serratore, says they won’t know if they need to cancel upcoming games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday until volunteers can assess on Saturday how widespread clean-up efforts will need to be.

On the other side of town, one homeowner is dealing with bigger problems than a washed out sporting event.

Amy Koppelman has been dealing with numerous problems around her home since she purchased it two years ago. One of those issues is the constant flooding of her basement.

“It’s always wet, but in the corners sometimes it gathers up just when we have just sprinkling,” said Koppelman.

The flooding this time around wasn’t as bad as last year, when Austin saw a massive flooding event during weeks of heavy storms, but the impacts of what happened in 2024 are still affecting her.

RELATED: Austin homeowner deals with lingering flood effects

“The sump pump did break, it was just too much for it to handle last time,” said Koppelman.

With the broken sump pump, Koppelman has to remove the floodwater manually.

“I don’t know, 23 trips maybe,” said Koppelman, estimating how long it took to dry out the basement after the most recent storms. “You have to keep in mind that it was coming in as we were bringing it out. It’s like scooping out a bucket as two are coming in.”

With needed repairs adding up around the home, every major weather event racks up the cost.

“The county was going to help us out with the sump pump when they get funds. I’m hoping we are still on that waitlist,” said Koppelman.

If you’d like to help clean up efforts at the Marcusen Park Baseball Stadium on Saturday, you can contact the volunteer Park Board President Kathy Serratore.

If you’d like to help Koppelman afford the repairs to make her home livable, you can donate to her GoFundMe.