Home deemed a loss after Red Wing fire

(ABC 6 News) — A home has been deemed a loss after a fire in Red Wing early Wednesday morning.

The Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to the fire in the 2100 block of Pioneer Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the house. The only resident of the home was outside.

For 2.5 hours, firefighters remained on scene and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.