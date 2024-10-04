Holidazzle returning to Minneapolis

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — While many are planning for fall gatherings and Halloween, you may want to mark your calendars as Holidazzle is returning to downtown Minneapolis this year.

This year, though, there will be some changes. It is not exactly the parade, but it will span five blocks featuring holiday lights, live entertainment, shopping, and much more.

Organizers say the goal is to bring people together and support small businesses. There will also be a space you can rent called the Holidazzle Hospitality Hub which is perfect for hosting a party.

The event will run from December 18th through the 22nd.