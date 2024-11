(ABC 6 News) — Although Black Friday normally kicks off the holiday season, Americans have already been busy spending.

According to a new report from Adobe Analytics, consumers have already spent $77.4 billion online in the first 24 days of the holiday season, which is up 9.6% from 2023.

Part of the reason for why is Thanksgiving Day is coming later this year, giving Americans a week less than usual for shopping, so retailers have offered deals earlier.