Holiday Party at St. Ansgar History Center

(ABC 6 News) – In Iowa, St. Ansgar History Center got a little bit of a facelift. Crew recently completed the renovation project there at the museum and to celebrate, officials are holding the Christmas at the museum.

The event featured a band playing Christmas music, goodies and some of the board members even went all out wearing handmade Victorian gowns and hats. They had special readings. Of course, lots of people in attendance. The event serving um as a chance of course to recognize how the museum and the community have all come together.

“Well, the museum has been here for years, but there were a few years when it was closed,” said Karan Crilly, President of the St. Ansgar. “So our new board took it upon ourselves to put the museum back together again and we wanna share it.”

Tonight’s event ran until 7 p.m. But in the future, museum officials say that if you would like to swing by and say hello, they would be glad to show you around.