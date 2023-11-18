Holiday Package Delivery to MCPD

(ABC 6 News) – From Nov. 17 to Dec. 22, 2023, Mason City residents are invited to have packages delivered to the Mason City Police Department instead of their front steps.

MCPD offers this to help residents prevent porch thefts during the holiday seasons

“We want to avoid thefts by porch pirates and taking theft

reports from those of you who may not be able to be at home when your package arrives,” wrote Mason City police in a letter.

Packages can be shipped to Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia

Ave, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

MCPD will be available to retrieve packages Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and a government-issued ID will be required to verify identity for package pick-up

For questions call

641-421-3650 for more information, to coordinate expected delivery at the police department, or to arrange for an after-hours package pick-up at MCPD.