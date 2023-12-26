Holiday Crash Numbers: Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With the mild weather, holiday crash numbers were down significantly this year compared to 2022; the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting there were a total of five fatal crash.

None in the Rochester area since December 20.

Of the 66 injury crashes, four of those were local

In 2022, the Friday before Christmas saw nearly 800 crashes, 32 resulting in injury.

In 2023, a total of 518 crashes in Minnesota between Dec. 20 to 25. Of the 518 crashes, 33 occurred in the Rochester area.

Iowa crash data has not been updated. ABC 6 News will have the latest Iowa numbers on Dec. 27.