Hoffman family shares more details about targeted shooting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — For the first time, the Hoffmans are revealing more about what happened in last weekend’s targeted shooting at their Champlin home.

State Sen. John Hoffman was shot nine times and his wife, Yvette, was shot eight times in the overnight hours on Saturday. Their daughter, Hope, was also present and able to call 911.

Sen. Hoffman is in critical but stable condition, while Yvette was released from the hospital Thursday.

The Hoffman family says suspected shooter 57-year-old Vance Boelter came to the door of their Champlin home around 2 a.m. and began shouting and pounding on the door, all while identifying himself as a police officer.

When the door opened, John lunged at the gun and was struck by gunfire. When he fell, Yvette tried to push Boelter and shut the door, at which point she was also struck by gunfire.

The Hoffmans’ daughter, Hope, shut and locked the door and called 911, notifying emergency responders of the shooting.

“Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety officials that a politically-motivated act was potentially underway,” the family said.

The Hoffmans also expressed their grief at the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

“We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated. Our daughter Hope and Sophie Hortman went to school together, and we know that they – along with Colin Hortman – will have each other’s support as we all work through the devastating consequences of that horrific night. We want to thank all those at Fernbrook School behind the GoFundMe account – you will be helping us pick up the broken pieces of our lives. We are uplifted by the prayers and support from so many across the state of Minnesota and the country: thank you.,” the Hoffmans added in the statement.

The full release from the Hoffman family can be read below.