History Center of Freeborn County receives new grant funding

(ABC 6 News) – New grant funding for the History Center of Freeborn County will help the nonprofit preserve the history of Southeastern Minnesota.

The History Center received the grant through the American Institute of Architects Minnesota North Star Story Map Project.

It funded a number of projects undertaken by the History Center:

Five tours on the PocketSights App

Posters at the Knutson Building in Albert Lea and new posters in kiosks downtown for the Historical Walking Tour

Ghost Town podcast with Gary Schindler

New signage in the Village at the History Center

The grant also established an online map allowing people to enter their story about a building or place. It’s a living collection of the spaces and places that shape us in southern Minnesota.