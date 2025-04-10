History Center of Freeborn County invites you to dine like it’s 1909

(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Freeborn County (HCFC) is partnering with Moms Bread Co. to recreate a menu from Hotel Albert on May 3.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. with a brief history of Hotel Albert, followed by live music and dinner paired with Three Oak Vineyard and Winery wines. Menu items include mussels in white wine sauce, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, and strawberry ice cream. Ice cream punch and coffee will also be served.

All proceeds from the event will go to supporting the History Center. Tickets are $100 per person, and the event is limited to 60 guests. Attendees are also invited to dress in period costumes if they want to.