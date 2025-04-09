History Center of Freeborn County announces matching fund campaign

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the History Center of Freeborn County announced that the nonprofit has received a $4000 challenge grant from donors.

The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all donations from supporters from April 16 through May 30.

“Our first priority is the Winjum Home porch, as we are eager to get the home in the village catalogued and new interpretation installed.” said Executive Director Stephanie Kibler via a press release. “Whether it’s installing a remarkable exhibit, helping children experience history through tours and hands-on activities, or offering lectures and programming year round,” said Kibler, “everything that FCHM does is made possible by our loyal supporters. Their generosity of support in time and treasure makes it possible for us to continue to build the future by preserving the past. We are extremely grateful for our donors to invest in our organization in a way that encourages others to offer their support.”

Donations can be made online at lovehistory.org, by calling the history center at 507-373-8003 with your credit card, on Venmo @FCHM1031, by USPS, or by stopping in the history center Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.