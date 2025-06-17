Historic Rochester home invites residents on a trip back in time
(ABC 6 News) – All summer long, the Heritage House Victorian Museum is taking residents on a trip back in time through a 150-year-old Rochester home.
From June to July, the museum will be offering tours of the home that was built back in 1875, to give guests the experience of what it was like to live in the Victorian Era.
Dates and times for the tours are listed below:
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Tuesday, July 01, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Wednesday, July 02, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Tuesday, July 08, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Wednesday, July 09, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
- Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm
The price for admission is $3 for youth and $5 for adults.