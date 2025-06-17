Historic Rochester home invites residents on a trip back in time

(ABC 6 News) – All summer long, the Heritage House Victorian Museum is taking residents on a trip back in time through a 150-year-old Rochester home.

From June to July, the museum will be offering tours of the home that was built back in 1875, to give guests the experience of what it was like to live in the Victorian Era.

Dates and times for the tours are listed below:

Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday, July 01, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Wednesday, July 02, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday, July 08, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Wednesday, July 09, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday, July 15, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 11:30am-3:30pm

The price for admission is $3 for youth and $5 for adults.