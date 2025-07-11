Historic Forestville goes batty for annual Bat Festival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park has some bats in its belfry this weekend as it celebrates its annual Bat Festival.

On July 12th and 19th, there will be fun activities for the whole family to learn more about bats. This comes at a critical time for the state park, as the Minnesota DNR reports it has lost 95% of its bat population.

At 8:15 p.m., attendees have the chance to see hundreds of bats as part of the “People’s Bat Count.” People stand on either side the barn at the park and count as the bats fly out of the building. Assistant Cave Supervisor Greg Anderson says more than 800 bats were counted last year.

Guest speakers will share more on “White Nose Syndrome,” which is decreasing the number of bats in Minnesota. They will also share what efforts are being taken to recover that population.

The event is free to attend, but you will need a vehicle permit, which costs $7 for the day.