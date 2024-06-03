Highway 56 stage 2b detour to begin on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The stage 2b detour will begin on Monday near Leroy in the second phase of construction on Highway 56.

This detour is due to crews working between County Road 56 to South Mather Street. During this time, traffic will be detoured to county roads 12, 53, and 11.

The detour is expected to end by mid-August. Meanwhile, the stage 2a detour that is already in place is expected to end by early July.

The stage 3 detour can be expected in late July, and ending in mid-October.