Highway 56 reopens in LeRoy

(ABC 6 News) – Highway 56 traffic reopened in LeRoy at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 as crews reached a point where vehicles can again travel on the road on the west side of LeRoy, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT asks all motorists to follow speed limits and be alert for areas that remain under construction.

Crews finished the second layer of asphalt paving on Friday. Signs were put in place along this stretch of road toward downtown on Friday as well. Striping crews put temporary striping down, which allows them to open the road to traffic.

Be alert that a final layer of paving will still be scheduled in October and then permanent striping will be put in place.

In the meantime, crews will begin concrete sidewalk paving along this stretch next week. They will do this work with traffic on the road, so there will be flaggers directing traffic to stop and take turns moving around the concrete paving crews, so there will be short traffic delays to ensure safety.

Stay away from the concrete areas that are poured. Crew will remove tape, pylons and other warnings when it is safe to step or drive on it. Doing it too soon will damage it and delay the project’s completion.

Major excavation and pipe work continues downtown as crews finish up storm sewer between Mather and Broadway, which is part of Stage 3.

Work will soon shift to the east along Highway 56 between Broadway and Everett streets, which means the Broadway crossing is closed and switched to Mather. Construction crews will need to dig up Broadway to continue the sanitary sewer, water and storm sewer connections further down the road.

Be alert for that change. Follow detour signs.

(Courtesy: MnDOT) Hwy 56 detour for Stage 3

As work continues through October, you can sign up for updates here.