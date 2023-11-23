Highway 52 construction project complete

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Drivers who travel on Highway 52 will receive some relief as construction on that stretch between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota is finally complete.

The construction was part of a two year project which MNDOT says will handle the increase of traffic as communities in the area continue to grow.

“It really improves the road, the ride, the safety. So, it’s well worth, you know, just the extra challenges that motorists that we have during construction season,” says Mike Dougherty of MNDOT. “But it’s all off, it’s all open and now it’s just up to the drivers to drive safely.”

Tthe bad news?

Construction isn’t over.

Bext spring MNDOT will start working the stretch of Highway 52 between Cannon Falls heading north to Hampton.