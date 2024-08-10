Highway 52 at I-90 reopens

(ABC 6 News) — According to MnDOT, Highway 52 at Interstate 90 southeast of Rochester has reopened to traffic after a five-day closure and detour for a culvert replacement.

Highway 52 northbound and southbound is now open as well as on-ramps to eastbound and westbound I-90 and I-90 off-ramps to northbound Highway 52.

I-90 off-ramps to southbound Highway 52 remain closed for the time being, and drivers should follow detour signs.

This work is part of a three-year project that started July 15. During the project, crews will be replacing the I-90 bridges over Highway 52, constructing a new ramp for southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90, reconstructing all ramps and loops and replacing large culverts under interchange ramps.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety on the interchange ramps and intersections, increase clearance under the I-90 bridges over Highway 52 and improve traffic flow and reduce traffic delays through the interchange, which is a busy commuter and freight route.