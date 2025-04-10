Highway 42 speed limit will be reduced near Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – MnDOT announced on Thursday that the speed limit on Highway 42 near Eyota will be reduced from 60 to 50 miles per hour.

That speed limit reduction will be put in place between the roundabout at Highway 14 south to the railroad tracks. New signs have already been posted. However, the speed limit will remain 60 miles per hour south of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Railroad tracks on the west side of Eyota to Interstate 90.

The change comes after the city of Eyota requested MnDOT to review the speed limit in that area. In a study, traffic engineers found that stretch of Highway 42 south of the railroad tracks has limited access, no curb, few driveways, and very little development on the west side. Therefore, the speed limit would not be lowered there at this time.