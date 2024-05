(ABC 6 News) – Highway 14 is closed between Stockton and Winona until about 2 p.m., according to the MN Department of Transportation.

At about 9:16 a.m., MNDOT enacted a detour leading north from F Street in Stockton, up 23, and southeast along 61 into Winona.

Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said around 9:02 a.m., a semi rolled over at US 14 and the Stockton Hill.

Injuries have been reported, Christianson added.