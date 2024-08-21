Highway 14 construction between Byron and Dodge Center has been completed
(ABC 6 News) — According to a press release from MnDOT, construction crews on Highway 14 between Byron and Dodge Center have completed their work and reopened all lanes to motorists.
The final construction barrels were removed on Aug. 21. The work was part of the Highway 14 project that made the following improvements:
- A new J-turn at Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9
- New high-tension cable median barrier between Dodge Center and Kasson
- Resurfaced pavement between Kasson and Byron
- Improved drainage
- Repaired eastbound and westbound Highway 14 bridges over Highway 57. The work includes new end posts, approach panels and expansion joints
- Upgrades to the Road Weather Information System (RWIS) site near Byron with new pavement sensors and processing unit