High winds keeping roads tricky for some rural drivers

(ABC 6 News) – Though the precipitation has finished up, a threat of snow causing low visibility still lingers as high winds continue to kick up fallen snow in some rural areas.

Major highways and back country roads alike are at risk for both casual drivers and long-haul truckers.

James McDurmont is one such driver that had been on the road for several hours Wednesday morning when ABC 6 caught up with him at a truck stop.

He says the conditions along roads like I-90 weren’t as bad as they could have been, but the wind and snow still made things difficulty, even for semis like his.

“With us, you know, pulling a tank that’s loaded it’s not that bad,” he said. “But you know, you get guys like that with the dry vans, if they’re empty you know that things going to be all over the road.”

Out in the country, it was even worse.

With little to no windbreaks along some rural roads between farms, snow blown across the road easily created whiteout conditions in some areas.

High winds also made treating the roads difficult in some areas, according to Dodge County Engineer Guy Kohlnhofer.

“Really all we can do is drive around with our blade down,” Kohlnhofer said. “Because of the wind and the temperature of the ground, if we put down any sand or salt, it’s just gonna be catching more drifts and causing more ice.”

That means some roads may still be slick into the early morning after the winds die down, when crews will be able to start spreading salt and sand to melt the ice and snow.