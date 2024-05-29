High speed chase ends in arrest

(ABC 6 News) Minnesota State Troopers were drawn into a high-speed pursuit while chasing a suspect in a silver minivan over the weekend.

It happened Sunday on Hwy. 52 near the I-90 exits.

Traffic camera video shows the silver van moving from the road to the shoulder when one of the troopers performed what’s called a pit maneuver on the van, flipping it sideways.

We’re still working to learn what sparked the chase, but Minnesota State Patrol tell us the man was arrested.

This is a developing story so be sure to stay with us online and on-air for the latest updates.