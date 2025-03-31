High school graduation rates return to pre-pandemic levels in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Department of Education reported on Monday that Iowa high school graduation rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The data, released Monday, March 31, shows the four-year graduation rate rose 0.8%, matching the 88.3% graduation rate of 2019.

Last year, just under 32,000 students crossed the stage in the Class of 2024.