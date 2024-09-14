High school football teams considering “guardian caps”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Concussion injuries are back in the football spotlight after Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sustained another concussion on Thursday night.

Because of concussion concerns, some high school football players are using a piece of equipment that could keep them safer. They’re called “guardian caps” and are attached to a player’s helmet with velcro.

Park High School in the metro has been using the caps for two years, and the team says the caps have resulted in a 30% decrease in concussions.