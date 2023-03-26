High Rolling for Charity

(ABC 6 News) – Some high rollers came out for casino night in Rochester. Hoping to raise money for a good cause.

The event denim diamond and dice was at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds this evening to help raise money for meals on wheels.

All the money raised tonight went to supplement the cost of meals for the organization

last year volunteers from meals on wheels delivered over 36 thousand meals to people in need

“Many people receiving that service say it’s what helps them stay at home and to live with dignity and independence,” Family Service Rochester Events & Development Manager, Brenda Chilmanso said. “it is incredibly important the people receiving meals, but also to their family members and to their care givers who might not be around.”

Celebrity dealers like Marcus Sherels and our very own ABC 6 news anchors Laura Lee and James Wilcox came out to bring some luck to participants.

If you want to help out meals on wheels with donations or volunteering click here