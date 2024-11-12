Hennepin County Jail to reduce population

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Hennepin County Jail has been ordered to reduce its inmate population in order to meet the minimum safety standards set by the state.

Earlier this year, the sheriff said the jail exceeded its functional capacity of 755 inmates, and officials were in the process of moving 180 inmates to other jails.

Now, the Department of Corrections says the jail has not met the required ratio of custody staff to inmates. State officials are now requiring the jail to reduce its population to 600 inmates by Thursday, November 14.