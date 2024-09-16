Hennepin County Attorney announces new murder charges for man accused of killing 5 women in crash

(ABC 6 News) — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced on Monday that Derrick John Thompson has been charged with five counts of third-degree murder.

This comes on top of the 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide from a June 2023 crash that killed five women ages 17 to 20: Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, Siham Adan Odhowa, and Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali.

The original charges against Thompson remaining in place include five counts each of criminal vehicular homicide (leaving the scene) and criminal vehicular homicide (operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner).