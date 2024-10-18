Hennepin County accused of violating election law

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, a conservative group is challenging what it calls a violation of state election law by Hennepin County.

The Upper Midwest Law Center appeared at the State Capitol yesterday with Republican Party Chair David Hann.

The group is asking the State Supreme Court to correct what it calls the county’s failure to balance its election board.

The county says it obeyed the process set out by the Secretary of State and is “proud of the accuracy and integrity of our voting process.”