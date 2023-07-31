Help available for undocumented Minnesotans struggling to pay for insulin

(ABC 6 News) – During the 2023 legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature made important changes to the program that will improve access to this life-saving drug for undocumented Minnesotans who are struggling to afford their insulin.

The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program was created in 2020 to help Minnesotans who face difficulty affording their insulin.

Starting August 1, Minnesotans can use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) as an accepted form of identification for program eligibility. This change provides a pathway to access the program for those who do not have a valid Minnesota identification card, driver’s license or permit, or tribal-issued identification. For minors under the age of 18 who need help affording insulin, a parent or legal guardian can use an ITIN as an accepted form of identification.

The urgent need program is for Minnesotans who are in immediate need of assistance — that is, they have less than a seven-day supply of insulin and will likely face significant health consequences without it. Eligible residents will receive a 30-day supply of insulin right away at a pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 co-pay, one time per year. The pharmacist also will share helpful resources that cover how to apply for health insurance and how to access other patient assistance or prescription drug discount programs.

The continuing need program supports eligible Minnesotans who need longer-term help to receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill. MNsure-certified navigators offer free help applying for the continuing need program, and help is available in multiple languages including Hmong, Somali, Spanish, Russian, and Vietnamese.

For more information on how to qualify and apply for both the urgent need and continuing need insulin affordability programs, visit MNinsulin.org. The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net program is implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.