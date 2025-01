(ABC 6 News) – According to the IA Association of Electric Cooperatives, 356 households in Mitchell and Worth counties have no power as of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The outages map refreshes every 15 minutes.

Heartland Power Cooperative, which serves all of the affected households, said operations crews were working to restore the power, but did not say where the outage was or what caused the problems.