Heartland Gun Club and Range announces temporary closure

(ABC 6 News) — Heartland Gun Club and Range announced it will be closing Monday, February 24 until further notice.

Heartland says the closure is due to its operating partner having major health issues, and it is working on a longer term solution to reopen under a new ownership group.

Those with personal items at Heartland are asked to pick them up this weekend or to contact the club to arrange a time to pick them up next week.

Refunds will be issued to those with prepaid annual members as quickly as possible, and all other memberships will be suspended for the time being.