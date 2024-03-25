Heart of the City catenary light installation beings Monday in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Crews are scheduled to begin installation of a catenary light system at Peace Plaza on Monday.

The one-of-a-kind catenary light system includes eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web-system, lights and mesh sleeves used to house wiring.

This light installation is designed to be inviting and give visitors reason to linger longer in the Heart of the City and explore the rest of downtown.

“The catenary system will be a signature lighting feature for downtown Rochester and will ensure this important public space is well illuminated,” said Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen. “We look forward to completing the installation safely and with as little disturbance as possible. We thank the downtown businesses, residents and visitors for their patience.”

According to a press release from the City of Rochester, the work will require some temporary rerouting of pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area, beginning with a one-day closure Monday of 1st Avenue SW from Center Street to 2nd Street SW.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, although walkways around the plaza will be closed occasionally to allow for installation at various locations. Pedestrians should use caution and follow posted signage.

Crews will be on site when needed to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic and to maintain safe passage through the area. 1st Avenue SW will close again at the conclusion of the installation for removal of equipment.

Installation is expected to be complete by April 5.