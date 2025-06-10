Hearing held in Senator Mitchell’s burglary case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A court hearing took place on Tuesday involving Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell.

Related: Republican senators file ethics complaint against Sen. Mitchell after burglary arrest

The DFLer’s attorneys are pushing for access to her stepmother’s medical records, seeking details from an appointment that happened days before Mitchell was arrested for allegedly breaking into her Detroit Lakes home.

The state’s legal team says they haven’t had those records, and the judge would have to approve their release.

Mitchell is charged with burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools. She has pleaded not guilty.