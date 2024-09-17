Hearing begins for Titan submersible implosion

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the hearing regarding the Titan submersible implosion that took place last year began.

There was a revealing testimony into what happened leading up to the deadly implosion that killed all five on board. The U.S. Coast Guard shared that the Titan crew was communicating via text messages with people on board a ship at the surface. One of the Titan’s final responses was “all good here.”

Investigators testified that there were many problems during previous trips. OceanGate says it has been fully cooperating with the Coast Guard and the NTSB investigation.