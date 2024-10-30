Hear from the Candidates: Iowa 2nd Congressional District; Sarah Corkery

(ABC 6 News) — We here at ABC 6 News and Hubbard Broadcasting have offered free airtime to candidates for several state and federal races.

These candidates were all offered a segment up to two minutes to give you their unedited message.

Tonight, we bring you a candidate for Iowa 2nd Congressional District: Sarah Corkery. Her opponents, Ashley Hinson and Jody Madlom Puffett, did not participate.

Corkery’s message can be viewed here:

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.