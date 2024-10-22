Hear from the candidates: 1st Congressional District; Rachel Bohman and Brad Finstad

(ABC 6 News) — We here at ABC 6 News and Hubbard Broadcasting have offered free airtime to candidates for several state and federal races.

These candidates were all offered a segment up to two minutes to give you their unedited message.

Tonight, we bring you the candidates of the 1st Congressional District race, Rachel Bohman and Brad Finstad.

Bohman’s message can be viewed here:

And Finstad’s message can be viewed here: