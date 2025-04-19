HealthPartners workers announce strike

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, workers at HealthPartners announced they are going on strike.

The workers are members of the OPEIU Local 12 Union. They say they have been trying to negotiate a contract with HealthPartners for nine months, asking for better wages and benefits.

They have changed how they deliver care to the community. They have changed how they treat their membership. They have become an institution that is more concerned with building buildings, buying expensive art, and piling up cash than they are about what happens to their members, and what happens to their clients,” said Cesar Montufar, a union representative.

HealthPartners says it is committed to reaching a fair agreement with the union and hopes to avoid a strike.