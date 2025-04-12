Healthcare roundtable held in Rochester to discuss what is at stake in Medicaid cuts

(ABC 6 News) — Healthcare was in the spotlight on Friday in Rochester as state officials held a roundtable at the Fernbrook Family Center to discuss the impacts of proposed federal cuts.

Changes to Medicaid and healthcare could see $880 billion in cuts nationwide. These programs benefit 1.3 million Minnesotans.

The state estimates losses as high as $1.6 billion per year in federal health care support.

“Whether its educators or parents or for all of us in terms of healthcare costs rising because of uncompensated care that providers would have to absorb and pass along elsewhere,” said State Medicaid Director and Deputy Commissioner John Connolly.

Medicaid is an important part of Minnesota’s healthcare system as 29% of Olmsted County residents were enrolled in Medicaid as of 2023. Many could lose coverage if it is cut.

“It’s important for folks to just know that this is a possibility, so that they can be aware and be prepared if they do end up losing some access to subsidy. You know, if they are in the Medicaid program, losing access to their coverage altogether,” said MNsure CEO Libby Caulum.

Those changes could also mean higher healthcare costs for Minnesotans.