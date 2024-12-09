Winter can be a time of culinary abundance. Experts share tips on eating nutritiously

Winter is settling in across much of the U.S., erasing the freshness and vibrancy of months past.

But the chilly season doesn’t have to usher in weeks of lifeless, colorless dinner plates.

Dieticians and food experts say winter is a great time to experiment with your food, try out underappreciated seasonal produce and cook a healthy meal for loved ones.

“Embrace the cold, embrace the winter and appreciate the bounty,” said Kristen Rasmussen, a culinary dietician and chef who teaches at the University of California Berkeley.

Here are tips from nutrition experts on how to “winterize” your meals.

Any produce is good produce — fresh, frozen, canned or dried

Only 1 in 10 Americans eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables each day, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Staple fruits and vegetables are generally available year-around in the grocery store, but it’s also peak season for certain types of produce.

Citrus fruits are among those fresh in winter — lemons, limes, oranges and more. When it comes to root vegetables, pull sweet potatoes and pumpkin out of Thanksgiving deserts and into savory meals and snacks. Try out parsnips, beets and radishes, too.

And don’t forget those winter greens: Rasmussen recommends including more members of the chicory family like radicchio, escarole and endive. (These can be on the bitter side, so they might be an acquired taste.) You can also test out different types of kale and the leafy tops of root vegetables, like radish greens.

If fresh options are limited, experts say canned and frozen fruits and vegetables still have a lot of nutritional value, as long as you don’t overcook them. Also make sure they don’t have a lot of added salt or fat.

Dried fruits — think apricots, dates and raisins — and nuts are also great to bring into salads, bakes and more.

“Without a doubt, there’s a lot of nutritional benefit, even in dried (fruits),” said Linda Van Horn, a clinical nutrition epidemiologist at Northwestern University.

For a cozy meal, how about a humble stew, soup or porridge?

Soups, stews and porridges span history and cultures. They are a great way to build out a well-rounded meal. They’re also easily adaptable to any flavor palate, easy to make and great to freeze.

Plus, you can throw just about anything in them.

“The benefit of it is that it’s all contained,” Van Horn said, noting nutrients that leak out of the ingredients while cooking stay in the broth.

These cozy meals are also a great way to try out different beans and legumes, which Rasmussen called a “nutritional powerhouse.” They’re also affordable, accessible and an excellent source of plant-protein and fiber said Alicia Henson, a pediatric clinical dietician at the University of California San Francisco’s Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, porridges — at breakfast and beyond — are a great way to try out different grains and lend themselves as a base to any cultural flavor, from congee to atole to overnight oats.

“You can make it savory or sweet, you can put leftovers on top, lemon or salsa macha, chili oil or an egg,” Rasmussen said. “There’s so much versatility.”

Herbs and spices aren’t just for holidays

When it comes to flavor, let rosemary, thyme, nutmeg and star anise shine all winter — not just for a holiday meal.

Spices and herbs are a great source of flavor and nutrition. For example, turmeric is known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Some spices have more research on them than others, Rasmussen said. But they’re worth still worth experimenting with in meals, experts agreed.

Liven up snacks and drinks with spices, from smoky chilies to so-called “warming” spices — cloves, ginger and cumin.

Adding aromatic spices to teas can be great in the winter, whether you’re grating your own ginger into the cup or popping in a tea bag, said Susan Aaronson, director of dietetics education at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health. Spices are also great to add to plain popcorn and other snacks — and a way to avoid extra salt and fats that often come in pre-made options.

Cook for others to nourish mind and body

Winter can be particularly isolating for some people, so eat seasonally with friends and family beyond the holidays.

Eating things that are in season can help people connect with the sources of their food and the environment, as well as learn about other cultures and take pride in their own, experts said.

For nearly a decade, Aaronson and some friends meet for a “soup group,” where they share and eat “experimental” soups they’ve each made through the fall and winter.

“It’s just a fun way to socialize and try new things,” she said.

