PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon

A weather vain on a church is silhouetted in front of the rising moon in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, cormorants are silhouetted against the full moon during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Wang Yonggang/Xinhua via AP)