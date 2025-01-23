Pakistan’s parliament passes bill with sweeping controls on social media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a controversial bill that will give the government sweeping controls on social media, including sending users to prison for spreading disinformation.

The bill was quickly passed after lawmakers from the opposition party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan staged a walkout to denounce the law.

Critics say the government is seeking to further suppress freedom of speech.

Farhatullah Babar, a leading human rights activist, said the latest changes to cybercrime law were aimed at “further stifling the freedom of expression through setting up of multiple authorities under executive control, enlarging the print of unaccountable intelligence agencies.” He said the law also “gives sweeping powers to the executive not only over the contents of the message but also the messengers, namely the social media platforms”

Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, which was introduced in the National Assembly Wednesday, authorities would create an agency with the power to order the immediate blocking of content deemed “unlawful and offensive” from social media, such as content critical of judges, the armed forces, parliament or provincial assemblies. Individuals and organizations posting such content may also be blocked from social media.

Under the law, social media platforms would be required to register with the new Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, and those failing to comply could face temporary or permanent bans. The law also makes spreading disinformation a criminal offense, punishable by three years in prison and a fine of 2 million rupees ($7,150).

Unions representing journalists and news editors rejected the bill Thursday.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar defended the law, saying it was only aimed at stopping the spread of disinformation and hate speech. He told reporters in Islamabad that he was still ready to address the concerns of the journalist and that the law was not meant to impose curbs on the electronic media and journalists.

The move by the government to pass the bill comes nearly a year after Pakistan blocked the X platform ahead of an election that the opposition party of Khan says was rigged. X is still blocked in the country, although many people use virtual private networks to access it, like in other countries with tight internet controls.

Khan has a huge following on social media, especially X, where supporters frequently circulate demands for his release. Khan has been behind bars since 2023, when he was arrested for graft. Khan’s party also uses social media to organize demonstrations.

The leader of the opposition denounced the proposed legislation, saying it was aimed at further suppressing freedom of speech. Omar Ayub Khan, who is not related to the imprisoned former premier, said the bill could “lay a foundation for the suppression of voices advocating for constitutional rights”.

On Thursday, the PTI said it was ending talks with the government ahead of a Jan. 28 deadline to meet with Khan. The announcement by Gohar Ali Khan, chairman of the PTI party, came weeks after he began talks with the government to secure the release of the former prime minister and discuss other demands.

Pakistani media has faced growing censorship in recent years. Journalists have said they face state pressure to avoid using Imran Khan’s name, and most TV stations have begun referring to him only as the “founder of the PTI” party.

Human rights defenders and journalists’ unions have vowed to oppose the law, but with the government holding a majority, its passage is all but assured.

Afzal Butt, president of the Federal Union of Journalists, said the law was an attempt to suppress the media, social media and journalists.

The government says the law is necessary to limit the spread of disinformation.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.