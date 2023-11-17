Moderate earthquake shakes eastern Myanmar and is felt in northern Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook eastern Myanmar on Friday morning.

The 5.7 magnitude quake was centered about 76 kilometers (47 miles) southwest of the town of Keng Tung in Shan state, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

No details on any potential damage were immediately available.

The area is near the borders of China, Laos and Thailand.

Shaking was felt in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second-largest city and a popular tourist destination.

Myanmar is lined with seismic faults and earthquakes are common.

___

This version has changed a geographic description of the quake’s location from northeast to east.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.