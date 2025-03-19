Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s meals recalled for ‘wood-like material’ linked to choking

Nestle USA is recalling certain batches of its Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals for possible contamination with “wood-like material” after a report of potential choking.

The recall applies to limited quantities of meals with best-before dates between September 2025 and April 2026. They include Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna. The products were distributed to major stores in the U.S. between September 2024 and this month. No products beyond those listed are affected.

Nestle officials said they are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department and investigating the source of the wood-like material. The company said it launched the recall after consumers reported the problem, including at least one potential choking incident.

Consumers should check batch codes and best-before dates in the company’s recall listing to identify the effected products. The 10-digit batch code is printed on the side of product packages.

Don’t prepare or consume the products; instead, return them to the store where they were purchased for a replacement or refund. Contact Nestle USA at (800) 681-1676 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday with any questions.

