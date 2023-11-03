Earthquake rattles Greek island near Athens, but no injuries or serious damage reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled an island near Athens early Friday, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The quake occurred under land near the town of Mantoudi on the island of Evia, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Athens and was felt in the Greek capital.

Authorities advised residents to avoid old buildings and roads where rockslides have occurred in the past.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake was followed by aftershocks of up to magnitude 3.7.

Earthquakes are common in Greece, most occurring undersea.

