Deep, 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines southwest of the capital

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 120 kilometers (75 miles) below the surface, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.

No other information was immediately available.

___

This version has corrected the quake’s strength in the headline to 6.2, not 6.6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.